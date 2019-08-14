South Africa

Zephany dedicates book to her two moms - but says there's only one who counts

By Dave Chambers - 14 August 2019 - 12:36
Miché Solomon with her former boyfriend, Qaasim Coetzee, who is the father of her daughter Sofia, born in February 2017.
Image: Facebook/Miché Solomon
Lavona Solomon in the only photograph of herself on her Facebook account.
Image: Facebook/Lavona Solomon

The woman known to the world as Zephany Nurse dedicates the book about her life to her two mothers.

But Miché Solomon, as she can now be called after a Pretoria high court ruling on Tuesday, names Lavona Solomon before Celeste Nurse.

And she says in the book that Lavona — who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for kidnapping Solomon from a Cape Town maternity ward when she was just three days old — is the woman she will always see as her mother.

“My parents are Lavona and Michael Solomon. They are my mom and dad,” Solomon says in an interview with Joanne Jowell, author of Zephany.

The book was hurriedly shipped to bookshops by NB Publishers immediately after the high court lifted an interdict preventing Solomon’s identity being known.

Celeste Nurse outside the high court in Cape Town during Lavona Solomon's kidnapping trial.
Image: Esa Alexander

“Celeste and Morne Nurse are my biological parents. They are not my mom and dad. They are the second parties,” says Solomon.

The 22-year-old was reunited with the Nurses when she was 18, but in the book she speaks about “Zephany Nurse” in the third person.

“If I hear the name Zephany, there is a part of me that recognises it, that gives a reaction, but it is not me,” she tells Jowell.

“I accept that part of me that is Zephany, but it’s a part. So yes, I’m Miché. But I’m not the girl I used to be. I miss that girl. She’s not there any more.

“Through Zephany, she realised the truth of her life, and now she’s figuring herself out. She is — I am — two people in that way, and they’re trying to share space. It gets confusing.

“Miché is a reminder of who she was; Zephany is who she might have been.”

