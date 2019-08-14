Zephany dedicates book to her two moms - but says there's only one who counts

But Miché Solomon, as she can now be called after a Pretoria high court ruling on Tuesday, names Lavona Solomon before Celeste Nurse.

And she says in the book that Lavona — who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for kidnapping Solomon from a Cape Town maternity ward when she was just three days old — is the woman she will always see as her mother.

“My parents are Lavona and Michael Solomon. They are my mom and dad,” Solomon says in an interview with Joanne Jowell, author of Zephany.

The book was hurriedly shipped to bookshops by NB Publishers immediately after the high court lifted an interdict preventing Solomon’s identity being known.