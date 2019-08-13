Taps run dry in Butterworth -residents demand answers

Residents of Butterworth on Monday blocked the busy N2 from East London to Mthatha with burning tyres, demanding that Amathole district municipality deliver water to their small town, where the taps have run dry.

It was the second day of protest. On Sunday, residents also closed the N2 for several hours.

Residents said they had been out of water for a week since an unprotected strike at the municipality started on August 5. The workers are demanding an annual pay increment of 6.5%.

Butterworth CBD, Zizamele and Msobomvu are supplied by Xilinxa dam, which is almost empty. These areas usually get water from 5am to 8am, and again from 5pm to 8pm. Residents and the municipality say the supply has been sabotaged.