ANC vs Mashaba mudslinging intensifies in Joburg

The war of words and recriminations between the ANC and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has shifted into a higher gear.

This after the ANC fired back at Mashaba on Monday after he accused the city's opposition of "handsomely rewarding Kenneth Mgaga for his sterling performance during the Alexandra shutdown by being appointed a councillor in Johannesburg".

Mgaga, who is Alexandra’s ANC Youth League chairperson, was the leader of the anti-Mashaba Alex shutdown weeks before the May 8 general elections.

The ANC dismissed Mashaba's assertions, saying Mgaga was deployed to the council following a vacancy after Parks Tau was appointed a deputy minister.