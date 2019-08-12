Female boxer frustrated by the lack of competitors in her class

It was Women's Month in 2008 when Lily Molala, a passionate South African Super Middleweight boxer, turned professional.

More than a decade on with five KO wins, six draws and four defeats, Molala, now 30 years-old, still hopes for more ring fights. But she is now fighting a different battle.

While she claims to have fought a total of 15 fights since turning professional, her boxing records only show her first seven professional fights.

The last time she was in the ring was in 2017.

"I have got 33 amateur fights and 15 professional fights. I did fight against a lady from Kenya, and a lady from Congo and a lady from Zimbabwe, and my last fight was with a lady from Ireland and I lost.

"I have four international fights. But no one is updating my records... I did ask Boxing South Africa (BSA) to update my records.