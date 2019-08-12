Council to clarify Tshwane boss' future
Tshwane council will tomorrow hold a special sitting to discuss the future of its city manager.
There has been confusion over the position of city manager after the council resolved to part ways with Moeketsi Mosola at the end of last month.
Mosola however remains in the position after failing to agree separation terms with the city. The council had already nominated current chief operations officer, James Murphy, to take over from 1 August, when Mosola departed.
Mayor Steven Mokgalapa's spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane told Sowetan yesterday that council would convene tomorrow to also deal with the delay in Mosola's departure which was now expected at the end of the month.
"The mayor is going to brief council about new information brought to him [about Murphy]. Subsequent to that there would be a directive on how to take the matter forward," Taunyane said.
The Tshwane mayor's office had been asked, more than a week ago, to provide proof that supports its allegations that Murphy was flagged in a report by the auditor-general.
The report related to allegations that Murphy was named as a person of interest in a probe over donations to NGOs by the city about five years ago.
Taunyane said Mokgalapa would look into the auditor general's report which mentions Murphy.
"The mayor would look into the recommendations of that report to ensure that they're followed. This is something which the mayor promised (when he took over) that he would ensure that the auditor general's recommendations get implemented," Taunyane said.
This however comes at the time when the city's own audit and risk department has cleared Murphy of any wrongdoing on the matter, in a memorandum dated 05 August 2019.
The memorandum, signed by the city's chief audit executive, Moeketsi Ntsimane, which Sowetan has seen, stated that the auditor general's report had been withdrawn as it was deemed "unreliable."
"The Auditor General relied on a report which had no effect and no force, the report was referring to consequence management action as referenced from the MRL (firm of consultants) report."
The memorandum further stated: "The said report reached conclusions, without substance, nor interview of affected officials including the COO (Murphy)... simply because it was not an investigation the auditor general was undertaking but extract of conclusions on completed investigations." The three-page memorandum was addressed to Murphy, and current acting city manager Lorette Trodoux.