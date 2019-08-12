Council to clarify Tshwane boss' future

Tshwane council will tomorrow hold a special sitting to discuss the future of its city manager.

There has been confusion over the position of city manager after the council resolved to part ways with Moeketsi Mosola at the end of last month.

Mosola however remains in the position after failing to agree separation terms with the city. The council had already nominated current chief operations officer, James Murphy, to take over from 1 August, when Mosola departed.

Mayor Steven Mokgalapa's spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane told Sowetan yesterday that council would convene tomorrow to also deal with the delay in Mosola's departure which was now expected at the end of the month.

"The mayor is going to brief council about new information brought to him [about Murphy]. Subsequent to that there would be a directive on how to take the matter forward," Taunyane said.