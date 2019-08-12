Boyfriend faces murder charge after taking injured toddler to hospital

A 25-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy he took to hospital in Port Elizabeth.

The man took the child to Livingstone Hospital for treatment, claiming the boy had fallen off a bed on August 6.

"While doctors were treating the boy, he died. As doctors were informing the man of the child’s death, he ran off," said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

"Gelvandale police opened an inquest docket and an extensive search began for the child’s parents and the man who took him to hospital."