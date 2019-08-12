'Black Widow' trial resumes
The woman found in possession of a car belonging to a dead East Rand medic is expected to appear at the Benoni regional court on Monday.
Her friend, who is under witness protection, is expected to take the stand as the trial resumes.
Malibyane Maoeng previously told the court that the late medic, Sankubele Dire, was her blesser who allowed her to use his credit cards. Maoeng also told the court that he had given her the car that she was found in possession of after his death.
Maoeng, who has been dubbed the "Black Widow", was the person last seen with 62-year-old Dire before his death at a lodge in Sasolburg, Free State.
Maoeng, 30, from Lesotho was arrested after Dire's death and she was found in possession of his white Mercedes-Benz. Dire was found dead with froth in his mouth.
Maoeng's lawyer Maleba Modikga had told the court in May that his client had a three-year relationship with Dire before his death. The trial was postponed for further investigation and set to resume on Monday.
Modikga read out Maoeng's statement, which said she left Dire alive at the lodge and had taken the car with his permission.
Maoeng has been in custody after she was declared a flight risk due to allegedly false identification and false names that she had given to the police upon her arrest over a year ago.
She is charged with theft, fraud and possession of a stolen car.
Maoeng has other pending cases after two other men who were last seen with her were also found dead with froth in their mouths.