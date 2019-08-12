'Black Widow' trial resumes

The woman found in possession of a car belonging to a dead East Rand medic is expected to appear at the Benoni regional court on Monday.

Her friend, who is under witness protection, is expected to take the stand as the trial resumes.

Malibyane Maoeng previously told the court that the late medic, Sankubele Dire, was her blesser who allowed her to use his credit cards. Maoeng also told the court that he had given her the car that she was found in possession of after his death.

Maoeng, who has been dubbed the "Black Widow", was the person last seen with 62-year-old Dire before his death at a lodge in Sasolburg, Free State.

Maoeng, 30, from Lesotho was arrested after Dire's death and she was found in possession of his white Mercedes-Benz. Dire was found dead with froth in his mouth.