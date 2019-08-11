Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old Cape Town man during a robbery in Crossroads on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesman Capt FC van Wyk said that the suspects‚ aged 18 and 19‚ had been arrested in Crossroads on Thursday.

“The victim had fought with the suspects who tried to rob him and the suspects assaulted him with a brick. He was rushed to the clinic in the area but later succumbed to the injuries. Due to sterling investigation the suspects were arrested‚” Van Wyk said.

In a separate case‚ two suspects‚ aged 20 and 22‚ were arrested on Wednesday while stripping a vehicle in Klipfontein Mission in Old Crossroads‚ Van Wyk added.