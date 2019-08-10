SARU inks three-year deal with Cape Mint

Just weeks before the 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan, coin manufacturing giant Cape Mint has partnered with the SA rugby, and will produce commemorative Springboks Invictus Medallions.

The three year deal will see Cape Mint, a company affiliated to the African Medallion Group (AMG) manufacture and distribute the medallions, inscribed with Springbok players' faces, including captain Siya Kolisi.

The limited edition coins range come in a range of base finish, from fine silver to a base metal proof finish.