SARU inks three-year deal with Cape Mint
Just weeks before the 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan, coin manufacturing giant Cape Mint has partnered with the SA rugby, and will produce commemorative Springboks Invictus Medallions.
The three year deal will see Cape Mint, a company affiliated to the African Medallion Group (AMG) manufacture and distribute the medallions, inscribed with Springbok players' faces, including captain Siya Kolisi.
The limited edition coins range come in a range of base finish, from fine silver to a base metal proof finish.
As the name suggests, the medallions were inspired by the Clint Eastwood directed film, Invictus, which was first released in 2009.
The award winning movie, starring American superstars Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon, tells the story of former president Nelson Mandela and the 1995 Springboks captain Francois Pienaar and their friendship.
The Cape Mint has a rich history in the country, and is known for manufacturing and supplying high quality mint, including the Black Rod of the SA parliament in 2005.
The 2019 class are currently embroiled in the Rugby Championship and leading the standings, and are scheduled to take on Argentina in Salta on Saturday night. The only job that Rassie Erasmus' charges have in their quest to land the title since 2009, is to avoid defeat.