South Africa

Two killed, several injured in multiple-vehicle collision near Heidelberg

By Staff Reporter - 09 August 2019 - 14:46
Two people were killed and several others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision near Heidelberg on Friday night.
Two people were killed and several others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision near Heidelberg on Friday night.
Image: Supplied by ER24.

Two people were killed and several others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on the N3 highway near Heidelberg on Thursday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at about 11,30pm to find that a bus, two trucks and several light motor vehicles had collided, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“On closer inspection, medics found that two women had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

At least several other patients were tended to on the scene, two of them found to be in a critical condition, Meiring said.

“Medics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured men with advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated, the critically injured patients were airlifted to nearby hospitals, one by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter and the other by a private medical helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals,” Meiring added.

The details surrounding the accident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, he said.

- TimesLIVES

Nine dead, eight injured in a horror crash in Mpumalanga

Nine people were killed when a minibus taxi and an articulated truck collided on the N11 Road between Middelburg and Hendrina  in Mpumalanga on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Police watchdog to probe DJ's "suicide by hanging" in cop van

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed that it is investigating the case where an Alexandra DJ died after being taken by ...
News
4 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X