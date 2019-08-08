Outsiders must wait: Cape Town backyarders demand housing

Roads were closed and tyres were burnt as protesters across the city embarked on a "shutdown" of the Cape Town metro on Thursday.

Communities around the Cape were encouraged by the "Gatvol Capetonians" group to protest about housing issues and fight what the group calls "apartheid-style spatial planning".

The organisation's national spokesperson, Fadiel Adams, said communities should choose how they wished to protest.

"We have not told any community how to protest or where to protest," he said. "We are not dictating anything to anyone. They must act in a way they see fit. I cannot tell them how to express their frustration," he said.

Adams urged protesters not to burn anything or throw stones at cars, and said the protest would help highlight the "plight of the poor and landless".

"We have grannies with great-grandchildren living in back yards, and then people from the Eastern Cape, who are 25, are able to get housing," he said. "They must wait their turn."