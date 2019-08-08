South Africa

Holomisa on Ramaphosa's campaign funding: 'He must file urgently'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 08 August 2019 - 11:35
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa is the latest to weigh in on the controversy surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa, following alleged leaked emails regarding the public protector’s probe into his CR17 campaign funding.

The probe is related to a R500,000 donation Ramaphosa reportedly received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson towards his ANC presidential campaign during the party's 2017 elective conference.

The ANC on Tuesday rubbished the emails as "nothing but a calculated manoeuvre to defocus and detract from the immediate task of socio-economic issues and dealing with the challenges of our economy".

The party's spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the ANC was not aware of anything illegal in Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign to become ANC president.

Taking to social media, Holomisa said the best Ramaphosa could do was "file urgently, as he announced".

