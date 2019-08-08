Boxer claims sexual harassment

A provincial manager at Boxing South Africa (BSA) has been placed on special leave after allegations of sexual misconduct were reported against him.

The manager, who cannot be named as he is yet to be charged, is accused of sexually harassing a female boxer by sending her pictures of his penis.

BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka served the manager with a letter of suspension on June 5.

The alleged victim said she could not speak to Sowetan because the matter was being investigated. She has not opened a police case because she said she wanted the matter to be handled by BSA first.

Lejaka confirmed BSA was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct reported by a female boxer.