A school that showed matrics offering Nazi salutes on its main website image said they were actually Roman salutes.

After a social media furore over the Somerset West Private School photograph‚ which was removed on Wednesday‚ principal Morne Coetzer told TimesLIVE: “It has come to our attention that there have been objections to a matric photo where some learners give what appears to be a Roman salute.

“While we don’t believe that the learners intended to offend anyone‚ we have removed the photograph from the website.”

None of the hundreds of people who commented about the photograph on Twitter interpreted the three front-row boys’ gestures as Roman salutes.