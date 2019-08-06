WATCH | Family caught stealing towels and toiletries from hotel

A video of a family caught with stolen items from a hotel in Bali has gone viral.

Twitter user @hemanthpmc posted the video. In it, a man can be heard saying, "Sorry, I will pay. Extra money. I will pay," as employees asked him to explain why hotel items, including a hairdryer, soap dispenser, mirror and jars, were found in his family's bags.

"I know you have a lot of money. This is no respect. You come to Bali, you just steal, no respect," the hotel manager responded.

