South Africa

Thirteen police officers sent to jail in last three years, says MEC

By Penwell Dlamini - 06 August 2019 - 10:31
The information was revealed in a written reply by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to DA’s John Moody in the provincial legislature.
The information was revealed in a written reply by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to DA’s John Moody in the provincial legislature.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A total of 13 police officers based in Gauteng were convicted of a variety of crimes in the last three financial years.

This was revealed in a written reply supplied by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to DA’s John Moody in the provincial legislature.

In the reply, Mazibuko said that 137 officers were arrested of which 124 were still waiting for trial in from the 2016/2017 to 2018/2019 financial year.

Crimes faced by police officers include theft, murder, attempted murder, corruption, robbery, reckless and negligent driving.

The long arm of the law catches up with Richard Mdluli

Ex-crime intelligence boss guilty of 1999 kidnapping, assault of love rival
News
6 days ago

Of the 13 convictions achieved by the courts, four are for reckless and negligent driving and three for murder and attempted murder.

Benoni SAPS is ranked number one with four police officers convicted followed by Honeydew SAPS with two convictions.

“It is deeply worrying that people who are entrusted by residents to ensure their safety and to prevent crime become involved in violent crimes themselves. The people of Gauteng are not safe unless the removal of rotten police officers from the SAPS,” said Moody.

Moody called on Mazibuko to liaise with police minister Bheki Cele in order to monitor and track the 124 police officers awaiting trial.

“Delays in concluding these cases is justice delayed for the victims,” Moody said.

Ex-cop goes to jail for stealing dad's lotto money

Manganyi took dad's winnings
News
2 months ago

Persistent cop finally sees nemesis jailed for a very long time

Warrant officer David Motsi on Wednesday expressed relief that the man who terrorised the community of Klipspruit and Pimville in Soweto during 2012 ...
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X