Thirteen police officers sent to jail in last three years, says MEC
A total of 13 police officers based in Gauteng were convicted of a variety of crimes in the last three financial years.
This was revealed in a written reply supplied by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to DA’s John Moody in the provincial legislature.
In the reply, Mazibuko said that 137 officers were arrested of which 124 were still waiting for trial in from the 2016/2017 to 2018/2019 financial year.
Crimes faced by police officers include theft, murder, attempted murder, corruption, robbery, reckless and negligent driving.
Of the 13 convictions achieved by the courts, four are for reckless and negligent driving and three for murder and attempted murder.
Benoni SAPS is ranked number one with four police officers convicted followed by Honeydew SAPS with two convictions.
“It is deeply worrying that people who are entrusted by residents to ensure their safety and to prevent crime become involved in violent crimes themselves. The people of Gauteng are not safe unless the removal of rotten police officers from the SAPS,” said Moody.
Moody called on Mazibuko to liaise with police minister Bheki Cele in order to monitor and track the 124 police officers awaiting trial.
“Delays in concluding these cases is justice delayed for the victims,” Moody said.