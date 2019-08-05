South Africa

WATCH | Petrol attendant dies after shoot out during cash-in-transit heist

By Dan Meyer - 05 August 2019 - 16:38
A petrol attendant has been shot and killed during a cash-in transit heist in Mpumalanga.
gun A petrol attendant has been shot and killed during a cash-in transit heist in Mpumalanga.
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl

A cash-in-transit heist in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, ended tragically when civilians were shot and wounded and a petrol attendant succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on Friday at an Engen filling station near Midwater Centre when four men attacked a guard carrying a bag of cash.

The suspects jumped into a waiting car and tried to make their getaway, but were stopped when the cash van smashed into their vehicle.

A shoot-out ensued across the forecourt. 

A petrol attendant was shot and later died from his injuries in hospital. Two customers were hit in the legs by bullets when the suspects allegedly began shooting "at random".

Security guard shot dead, another injured in foiled KZN cash-in-transit robbery

A security guard was shot dead and another injured during a foiled cash-in-transit robbery in Hibberdene, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on ...
News
4 days ago

Cop among seven arrested for plotting CIT heist

Police arrested seven suspects, including a police constable, in Johannesburg on Thursday for allegedly plotting a cash-in-transit heist.
News
1 week ago

Video footage showed terrified people hiding under vehicles and running for cover. 

"Security officials were collecting cash at a filling station at Aerorand, Middelburg, when one of them carrying a bag of money came out. He was accosted by four suspects who took the bag and ran to the waiting silver Golf 4.

"Then the driver of the cash van drove his vehicle into the Golf 4 and the suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at random," said national police spokesperson Brenda Muridili. 

The suspects jumped into a second vehicle, a Mercedes, and escaped. 

No arrests have yet been made. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X