WATCH | Petrol attendant dies after shoot out during cash-in-transit heist

A cash-in-transit heist in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, ended tragically when civilians were shot and wounded and a petrol attendant succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on Friday at an Engen filling station near Midwater Centre when four men attacked a guard carrying a bag of cash.

The suspects jumped into a waiting car and tried to make their getaway, but were stopped when the cash van smashed into their vehicle.