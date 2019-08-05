Safa spent R6m to re-elect Danny Jordaan as president: Nathi Mthethwa

The re-election of Danny Jordaan as South African Football Association (Safa) president cost R6m.

This was revealed by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, in response to a parliamentary question for written reply posed by DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo.

Jordaan was re-elected unopposed last year after former referee Andile "Ace" Ncobo pulled out of the race.

Mthethwa said the money Safa spent to convene the election was raised from private sponsors, and government did not fork out a cent.