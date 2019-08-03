I'm ready to tell my story, stolen baby Zephany Nurse says in court bid to lift veil of anonymity

Zephany Nurse, who was stolen from a hospital in Cape Town as a newborn and reunited with her biological parents when she was 17, wants to reveal her identity to the world.

Nurse, now 22, has applied to the high court in Pretoria for the scrapping of an interim interdict protecting her identity, Netwerk24 reported on Saturday.

She has written a book about her life, which is due for publication later this month, and wants permission to reveal the name she grew up with.

In her affidavit, Nurse — who is identified by the initials KL — says her position is “fundamentally different from when the order was granted”, adding that she has made peace with her “new reality”.