WATCH | Recycling kindness: Joburg boy helps waste picker push trolley

A 10-year-old boy has warmed the hearts of South Africans after helping an informal waste picker push his trolley up a hill.

James Hefer asked his mom to stop their car in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, while on their way home from soccer practice on Monday. He then helped the man push his heavy load up a steep road.

According to Good Things Guy, the boy's mother Dale Hefer was left speechless.

James, a student at the Pridwin Preparatory School, hopes his actions inspires others.