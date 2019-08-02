South Africa

WATCH | Recycling kindness: Joburg boy helps waste picker push trolley

By Staff Reporter - 02 August 2019 - 16:28

A 10-year-old boy has warmed the hearts of South Africans after helping an informal waste picker push his trolley up a hill.

James Hefer asked his mom to stop their car in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, while on their way home from soccer practice on Monday. He then helped the man push his heavy load up a steep road. 

According to Good Things Guy, the boy's mother Dale Hefer was left speechless. 

James, a student at the Pridwin Preparatory School, hopes his actions inspires others.

Donations and tributes keep pouring in for petrol attendant's charity fund

Family first‚ then charity work are the goals
News
1 month ago

Nkosikho Mbele sparks debate on corporate care for employees

Media, social media in particular, was bustling in the past week with news of Nkosikho Mbele, a Shell petrol attendant who offered to pay fuel for a ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500‚000 to charity after his act of kindness

Shell chairman Hloniphizwe Mtolo has thanked the hero petrol attendant who captured the hearts of South Africans and pledged to donate R500‚000 to a ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X