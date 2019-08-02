Public Protector Mkhwebane likens her woes to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has gone on social media to cry foul that she is being subjected to the same treatment as late Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mkhwebane, who it emerged this week that her bank accounts were flagged by banks following suspicious transactions, on Friday posted on Twitter that her family was being "terrorised" and "#ifIperishIperish".

"Lest we forget how #WinnieMadikizelaMandela was treated by stratcom, Mama I am subjected to the same treatment and my family is also terrorised including my 89-year-old mother. Aluta continue (sic) #ifIperishIperish #HappyWomenMonth," she wrote on Twitter.