Public Protector Mkhwebane likens her woes to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's
Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has gone on social media to cry foul that she is being subjected to the same treatment as late Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Mkhwebane, who it emerged this week that her bank accounts were flagged by banks following suspicious transactions, on Friday posted on Twitter that her family was being "terrorised" and "#ifIperishIperish".
"Lest we forget how #WinnieMadikizelaMandela was treated by stratcom, Mama I am subjected to the same treatment and my family is also terrorised including my 89-year-old mother. Aluta continue (sic) #ifIperishIperish #HappyWomenMonth," she wrote on Twitter.
Stratcom was a covert and strategic machinery unleashed by apartheid government to wage a propaganda war.
Mkhwebane's post is accompanied by a two-minute-and-20-second-long clip of a documentary in which Stratcom director Vic McPherson alleges about how the organisation employed journalists directly and indirectly to tarnish the name of Madikizela-Mandela by placing negative articles on the front page of newspapers.
The Mail & Guardian revealed on Friday that Mkhwebane's bank account was being probed by FNB for possible exchange-control violations following a series of transactions from foreign bank accounts, paid into her local bank account over a number of years. SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE cited a report on Wednesday that stated that HSBC international bank flagged Mkhwebane's bank account as having financial links to the Guptas.
The article said investigation carried out by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found that Mkhwebane received a payment of over $5,000 (about R72,500), which was paid into her FNB account in June 2014.
The news came after Mkhwebane recently faced bruising court judgments. The Constitutional Court last week ruled that Mkhwebane should personally be held liable for 15% of the South African Reserve Bank's legal fees in the Bankorp lifeboat matter.
On Monday, she suffered another blow when she was interdicted in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, an order that resulted in the suspension of her remedial action in a case relating to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
The negative judgments against her have resulted in some sections of the community, including political organisations, gunning for her head.
Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe was yet to respond to questions by the time of publishing.