Joburg is broke, Herman Mashaba must go: ANC

ANC Johannesburg regional chair Jeff Makhubo said the only way to save the city from going bust was to remove Mashaba via a motion of no confidence, which the ANC filed on Friday.

According to the party residents of Johannesburg had lost confidence in the DA and this could be demonstrated by reduced support for the party, from 38% in 2016 to 29% in the May general elections.

The ANC's support in Johannesburg rose from 44% in the 2016 local government elections to 49% in this year's general elections.

Makhubo and Morero said the ANC was confident that now was the time to wrestle power from the DA and form its own coalition.

"This is an ANC motion and what the EFF does is not our concern at the moment. What we are concerned about is our motion and the reasons thereof. We have our 122 councillors and, of course, there are a number of other parties we have been working with, and those are people we are confident will vote with us," said Makhubo.

"In the interest of people of the City of Johannesburg, we believe that the leadership of Herman Mashaba is negative.