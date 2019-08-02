Find it in the classifieds: Tiso Blackstar teams up with Gumtree

It has never been easier to find a real bargain – or even a job – in SA, thanks to a new digital partnership between publisher Tiso Blackstar Group and Gumtree, the country's most popular online marketplace.

Tiso Blackstar is one of SA's biggest digital publishers, with titles including the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and BusinessLIVE, while Gumtree has been helping South Africans buy and sell just about anything under the sun since 2005.

Between them, these two power brands attract a monthly audience of roughly 10m website visitors in SA.

Readers of TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE can now click through to Gumtree with ease, thanks to a conveniently placed link in the navigation bars of these websites.

Both websites now also feature Gumtree search boxes on their home pages and selected section and article pages, where readers can quickly choose a classifieds category to search – relating to vehicles, jobs, or sports and leisure – and specify their location to see a range of matching Gumtree ads.