DA slams party funding rules proposed by IEC

The DA has come out guns blazing against the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC's) proposed draft regulations on transparent political party funding, arguing the rules were beyond the legal authority.

The DA has specifically targeted one draft regulation, which seeks to compel political parties represented in parliament to publicly disclose donations of more than R100,000 while they submitted records of lesser amounts to the IEC, saying it was impractical to implement.

But labour federation Cosatu has begged to differ, saying while the DA viewed some of the proposed requirements as "onerous", they were worthwhile in order to stem the tide against corruption and abuse of political office.

The DA and Cosatu were presenting their views during public hearings conducted by the IEC in Cape Town on the draft regulations on political party funding, which once implemented will give effect to the new political party funding act signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January, after it was passed by parliament last year.