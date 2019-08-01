R500m state-of-the-art forensic pathology centre on schedule for opening in 2020
Gauteng premier David Makhura has expressed his confidence in the new forensic pathology academic centre expected to be launched in 2020.
On his first visit to the site adjacent to the Helen Joseph Hospital, Makhura said: "The existence of this state-of-the-art facility worth over R500-million is the first to ever be built in South Africa."
Makhura said the development of the facility will also involve a face lift of the 60-year-old Helen Joseph Hospital.
The M6 academic forensic mortuary will replace the existing facility in Hillbrow and house the new offices of the Forensic Pathology Services.
MEC for infrastructure development Tasneem Montara said money would also be invested into training students, pathologists, doctors and specialists in the facility. "We are happy to announce that the building of the facility will be done by the expected agreed date with the contractors,and will be functional by July 2020,"said Montara.
Montara said the facility will house students from the University of Johannesburg and Wits will also benefit from the initiative.