South Africa

R500m state-of-the-art forensic pathology centre on schedule for opening in 2020

By Promise Marupeng - 01 August 2019 - 13:41
The M6 academic forensic mortuary, which Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited on Thursday, will replace the existing facility in Hillbrow.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Gauteng premier David Makhura has expressed his confidence in the new forensic pathology academic centre expected to be launched in 2020.

On his first visit to the site adjacent to the Helen Joseph Hospital, Makhura said: "The existence of this state-of-the-art facility worth over R500-million is the first to ever be built in South Africa." 

Makhura said the development of the facility will also involve a face lift of the 60-year-old Helen Joseph Hospital.

