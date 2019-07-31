WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg

Six men entered a McDonald's and instead of leaving with burgers they went off with a cash till.

The seemingly armed men robbed a McDonald's and its customers in Bruma, Johannesburg, on July 18 2019.

Footage shows the suspicious men entering the fast-food outlet and scoping the area before the robbery begins.

While customers are forced to the ground and robbed of their belongings, one of the men jumps over the counter. Another is then seen walking out of the store with a cash till.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said: "They pointed guns at the staff and then proceeded to the office of the manager. They took an undisclosed amount of money from his office."

Masondo said the men took an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone.

The suspects made their getaway in a white Toyota Quantum.

Police are searching for the six men in the video.