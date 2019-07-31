Villager's idea of making plastic bricks turns into fuel-making plant

An experimental idea to make bricks from plastic has developed into an innovative petrol and diesel plant in the backyard of a village home in Mpumalanga.

Sibusiso Shabangu, a former security officer from Sibange village near Malelane, said he initially wanted to make plastic bricks to pave his parents' home after he lost his job.

Shabangu, 27, said while he was making bricks from plastic, to prevent dust, he decided to explore further after he realised that there was a smell of petrol, leading him to think that if he increased the heat, he could get petrol. The plan worked.

"I was a security guard at a local company. When I lost my job, I came home and had a plan of making plastic bricks to pave my parents' home.

"With plastic all over the village, I thought that will also help in recycling. When I started heating plastics, using metal drums on fire, the end product smelt like petrol," he said.

"I then thought of the old way of making gin when ingredients would be placed on high heat and then gin would be produced.

"When the heat was about 400 degrees Celsius, the plastic turned to oil which later came out as diesel and I decided to increase the product."