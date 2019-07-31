The long arm of the law catches up with Richard Mdluli

The long arm of the law has finally caught up with former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found Mdluli guilty on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe had an affair with Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi and the couple later "secretly" married.

Ramogibe was kidnapped and later killed.

But it took the state 13 years to charge Mdluli, 55, and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi, 54, for the crimes.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng described Mdluli as a very important man who had police under his command.