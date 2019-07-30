$5,000 payment to Mkhwebane flagged by HSBC bank: report

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was flagged by HSCB international bank as having financial links to the Guptas, according to a report.

An investigation carried out by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) found that Mkhwebane received a payment of over US$5,000, which was paid into her FNB account in June 2014.

FNB declined to comment, citing client confidentiality, OCCRP said.

The payment to Mkhwebane, OCCRP reported, was made a day before she left China, where she was an official at the SA embassy.

The report notes that there was "no indication of wrongdoing" on Mkhwebane's part.

"The money was sent from an account at HSBC’s subsidiary in Hong Kong," OCCRP reported.