South Africa

Police commissioner reshuffles top management

By Nico Gous - 29 July 2019 - 08:18
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole.
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole.
Image: Phill Magakoe

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole is rejigging the police leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The following changes, which will take effect on August 1, were announced by Sitole in a statement on Monday morning:

  • Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula, 55, will become KwaZulu-Natal commissioner. Jula started as a student constable in Durban and has been a police officer for over 30 years. He is currently the Western Cape police commissioner;
  • Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will become the divisional commissioner of the Operational Response Services (ORS) at the police headquarters in Pretoria. Mkhwanazi started as a student constable in 1993 and recently served as the acting KwaZulu-Natal commissioner;
  • Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi will become acting Western Cape commissioner. Sithole expects to appoint a permanent commissioner before the end of August.

"I hold all these managers in high regard and I am sure that they will optimally guide those under their command to ensure a safer South Africa," Sitole said.

Police protective gear, drugs found in storeroom at Hillbrow apartment block

Police traced and arrested two suspects on Friday evening after earlier in the day recovering protective gear used by the SAPS Public Order Police at ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'No one will kill the EFF' - The EFF celebrates its 6th Birthday
'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
X