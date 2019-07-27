Three suspects bust for suspected card cloning and possession of explosives

While following up information about a motor vehicle theft this week Eastern Cape police discovered commercial explosives and equipment that they suspect was being used for card cloning at a premises in Idutywa.

Three suspects aged between 24 and 36 were arrested during the operation in Sheshegu in Ngxakaxha Village, Idutywa, on Thursday, police said.

“The arrests followed after the Crime Intelligence and Vehicle Theft Unit followed up information about the theft of a motor vehicle from Idutywa. During the operation, the police also received a report about suspects who are involved in card cloning activities.