WATCH | Man grabs traffic officer's gun at PE garage shop
An Eastern Cape traffic official was disarmed at a fuel station shop in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.
Denel van der Merwe, 29, and her fiancé were standing in a queue waiting to pay when the officer was disarmed and subsequently fled from the man brandishing her weapon.
SAPS spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the robbery on Monday led to a car chase that resulted in a shootout, but no arrest.
"The suspect fled in a white BMW, but the officer’s fiancé pursued him and a shootout ensued, resulting in the man sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg through the left passenger door of his vehicle," he said.
"The culprit was then able to escape and no arrests have been made."
Beetge said the suspect was armed prior to disarming the officer.
The officer's fiancé is recovering after medical treatment.