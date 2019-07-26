South Africa

Anti-Gang Unit arrests attempted murder accused days after release

By Dan Meyer - 26 July 2019 - 12:34
A man charged with attempted murder was rearrested just days after being released on bail
Image: 123rf/Lucian Coman
Image: 123rf/Lucian Coman

Days after being released on bail‚ a man charged with attempted murder has been rearrested following a joint operation by the Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and Kensington police.

Members of the AGU and SAPS were responding to reports of gunshots in the Western Cape suburb on Thursday evening‚ when they discovered two brothers in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"Members of the Anti-Gang Unit and Kensington police station teamed up following reports of a shooting incident at around 10pm in Glider Crescent‚" said SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut.

"No one was injured‚ but the incident prompted a search operation in the area known for gang activity. Two suspects‚ who are brothers aged 28 and 32‚ were arrested for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition‚" he said.

Following the arrests‚ the task team extended its search of the area to locate "suspects who are wanted on various cases of possession of unlicensed firearms‚ possession of drugs‚ assault‚ theft and house robbery". The operation resulted in 15 arrests.

"The suspects will make their respective court appearances in due course‚" said Traut.



- TMG Digital.

