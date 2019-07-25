Government moves to give property rights to women in polygamous marriages

Government has moved a step closer towards legalising equal proprietary rights between men and women engaged in monogamous and polygamous customary marriages.

This is according to Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the presidency, who told a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Cape Town on Thursday that justice minister Ronald Lamola would soon be tabling a proposed piece of law in parliament aimed at ending gender-based discrimination in polygamous marriages entered into before 1998.

Mthembu said the Recognition of Customary Marriages Amendment Bill of 2019 was now ready to be submitted to parliament for processing and approval before it can be signed into law.

"The bill provides for the equal treatment of women in pre-Act monogamous and polygamous customary marriages. The amendments eliminate the gender-based discrimination in polygamous marriages entered into before the commencement of the RCMA (Recognition of Customary Marriages Act) of 1998. Spouses will now have joint and equal proprietary rights over marital property," said Mthembu.