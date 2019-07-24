The corrupt must be arrested and funds must be recovered, says Shamila Batohi

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi does not want the NPA to merely prosecute people who plundered public funds, but make sure they recoup the money lost through corruption.

Addressing the annual Kader Asmal lecture, hosted by the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution (Casac), in Sandton on Wednesday, Batohi said: "It is just not about putting people in prison. It is about bringing back the money. It is an insane amount of money has been stolen by corruption."

She said corruption happened in plain sight and had become more brazen than ever imagined.

“Corruption has become so widespread that there is a real danger of it becoming entrenched and normalised in South Africa unless something serious happens soon. For too long, corrupt politicians, government employees and business leaders have acted almost with impunity to plunder the scarce resources of our country,” Batohi told the gathering.

She added that almost a third of South Africa’s GDP had been lost to corruption.

Since taking over office, Batohi has maintained that the criminal justice system has been broken and dysfunctional - and has said it will take a long time to rebuild.