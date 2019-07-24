Unveiled jerseys hypnotising, classy

The most interesting thing about a new season in the Premier Soccer League, besides the boys' thighs, is when new kits are unveiled.

All the big three PSL giants, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, have done their new team jerseys reveal, but some left me with more questions than answers.

Did Kaizer Chiefs, for instance, hire a hypnotherapist to design their home jersey?

The man in charge at the club has a plan. They're just going to hypnotise their opponents into giving them the ball.

Their spiral-shaped stripes react like an optical illusion when stared at too long. We've seen many interpretations of the Kaizer Chiefs shirts over the years and who can forget the one that earned them the moniker "the Zebras"?