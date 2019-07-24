Classes on hold at KZN school as three pupils test positive for H1N1 virus

A primary school in Pietermaritzburg has suspended lessons to conduct a "deep sanitisation" of its classrooms following confirmed cases of the H1N1 virus.

Deccan Road Primary School governing body chair advocate Rumen Maistry said on Wednesday that three children had tested positive for the virus.

A nine-year-old grade 3 pupil, Giselle Chetty, died last week following flu-like symptoms.

"At this stage, we have not received official confirmation on the cause of her death," Maistry said.

Pupils are being housed in another part of the school while the sanitisation takes place.

Maistry said social media reports that the school had shut down for three days were incorrect.

"Yesterday we had a three-hour meeting with the municipal environmental inspectorate and the provincial health department.