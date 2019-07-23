WATCH | Man drives his car into the KZN sea for 'a dare'

It was an ordinary Monday at Shelley Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, until a man drove his car into the ocean.

Beachgoers were left gobsmacked when the unknown man sped into the sea as part of a dare by a friend.

Closed-circuit television footage from the Shelley Beach ski-boat club captured the unknown man - believed to be from the Free State - driving a green Golf at high speed into the ocean.

Brenda Johnson, a secretary at the ski-boat club who witnessed the daring act, said the man had attracted a large crowd around 1pm.

"He just drove straight into the ocean," she said.