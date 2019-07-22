Mom found hanging from tree, baby 'strangled' to death

Police made a tragic discovery when they found the body of a woman hanging from a tree and that of her baby, whose body was found nearby.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said they received "frantic calls" from community members in Greenside, on the outskirts of Polokwane, on Friday.

Police and medical services rushed to the scene, where they found the woman, in her 30s, hanging from a tree.

The body of her three-month-old daughter was found inside a shack, said Ngoepe. It was suspected she had been strangled.