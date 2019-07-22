South Africa

Mom found hanging from tree, baby 'strangled' to death

By Iavan Pijoos - 22 July 2019 - 08:50
Police and medical services found the woman hanging from a tree. Her baby daughter is believed to have been strangled.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police made a tragic discovery when they found the body of a woman hanging from a tree and that of her baby, whose body was found nearby.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said they received "frantic calls" from community members in Greenside, on the outskirts of Polokwane, on Friday.

Police and medical services rushed to the scene, where they found the woman, in her 30s, hanging from a tree.

The body of her three-month-old daughter was found inside a shack, said Ngoepe. It was suspected she had been strangled.

