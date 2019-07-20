South Africa

Fiery car crash leaves three dead in Limpopo

By JEFF WICKS - 20 July 2019 - 11:24
Three people were killed in a fiery pile-up on the R81 near Giyani, Limpopo, on Friday night.
Three people were killed in a fiery pile-up on the R81 near Giyani, Limpopo, on Friday night.
Image: SAPS

Three people were killed in a fiery car wreck on the R81 between Giyani and Mooketsi in Limpopo on Friday night.

Police spokesman Col Moatshe Ngoepe said that three cars collided and caught fire.

“It is alleged that two bakkies were travelling from Giyani to Mooketsi when they collided. The collision caused the drivers to lose control,” he said.

The vehicles pushed into oncoming traffic and a third bakkie, travelling in the opposite direction, then collided with the two.

“All three motor vehicles caught fire and, in one of the bakkies, two men and a woman were burnt to death.”

Ngoepe said that three others were injured in the snarl-up.

He said that the cause of the crash was unclear and would form the focus of a culpable homicide probe.

Six burn to death in pre-Easter road carnage in Limpopo

Just days ahead of the Easter traffic rush‚ six people have died in a a car crash near Marble Hall in Limpopo‚ Arrive Alive reported on Sunday.
News
3 months ago

40 people perish in road carnage over long weekend

About 40 people perished on SA roads while dozens suffered injuries in what has been described as one of the "bloodiest weekend".
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
X