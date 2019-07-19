Regional TV station head sacked over R9m fraud fights for his job

The former board chairperson of a KZN community television station who was fired on allegations of defrauding the station of more than R9m, said the process leading to his sacking was meant to tarnish his name.

Themba Fakazi, who was fired two weeks ago, told Sowetan yesterday that the decision does not hold water.

1KZN TV is accusing Fakazi of stealing funds meant for the channel, which resulted in the channel failing to pay its more than 60 employees.

He is also accused of borrowing money from loan sharks to keep the station afloat. And when he allegedly failed to service that debt, heavily armed loan sharks stormed the station, threatening employees.