66ha of sugar cane burnt in second arson attack on disputed KZN farm

About 66ha of sugar cane was set alight in a suspected arson attack - the second in two weeks - in Mthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast this week.

The attack came despite an intervention by the Land Claims Court in a seven-year land claim dispute over a number of farms on the KZN south coast.

On Wednesday, the Mathulini Communal Property Association (MCPA) was granted an interim interdict by the Land Claims Court in Randburg, Johannesburg, against Mandlenkosi Radebe and a group of residents who are disputing the land claim.

The order interdicts Radebe and the group from unlawfully interfering with, threatening or assaulting any of the applicants, or entering properties owned by the MCPA. The interdict was taken by consent, on the understanding that Radebe and the other respondents did not admit any wrongdoing.

The order followed MCPA's urgent application filed before the court on Wednesday last week to interdict Radebe, who claims to be the legitimate chair of the community trust, and a group that wants to take over a farm from interfering with the land claim.

The disputed 2,115ha Kembali Farm, valued at R80m, was successfully claimed by the Mathulini community in 2012 as part of the government’s land redistribution programme. The farm, which produces 400,000 tons of sugarcane annually and employs 1,200 people, is in phase one of a 7,141ha land claim, valued at more than R300m. It includes another 1,732ha sugar cane farm, a 57ha macadamia nut farm, an 8ha timber farm and 318ha of scrub.

But now a dispute has arisen among the claimants over who are the rightful beneficiaries of the claim, which is administered by the MCPA and the Ndelu community Trust on behalf of the community.