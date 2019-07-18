South Africa

Woman dies after couple shot in Musina

By Nico Gous - 18 July 2019 - 12:20
When police arrived they found a car in the middle of the road with bullet holes in the windscreen.
When police arrived they found a car in the middle of the road with bullet holes in the windscreen.
Image: 123rf.com/Steve Collender

A woman died after armed suspects attacked and robbed a couple in Musina, Limpopo, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said when police arrived at the scene they found a car in the middle of the road with bullet holes in the windscreen.

“Two people were shot and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but on arrival, a 37-year-old woman was certified dead,” Ngoepe said.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects fled the scene with two cars, a Ford Focus and a BMW, after they robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones.”

No arrests have been made.

Rifles and magazines stolen from police station in Eastern Cape

Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed officers at the Middledrift police station in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Manhunt launched after shootout near Durban's Pavilion shopping centre

Police are currently in pursuit of four heavily armed suspects following what is believed to be an armed robbery near the Pavilion shopping mall on ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
A Johnny Clegg tribute - Rest in peace 'white Zulu'
X