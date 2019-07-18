South Africa

S.A not co-operating in arrest of genocide suspect: UN court

By AFP - 18 July 2019 - 10:43
UN Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz.
Image: Jan HENNOP / AFP

The chief prosecutor of a UN tribunal on Wednesday accused South Africa of failing to co-operate in the arrest of a fugitive sought over his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

"Since August of last year, my office has been seeking urgent cooperation from South Africa in relation to the arrest of a fugitive located on its territory," said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

Since 2010, the tribunal has handled outstanding and ongoing cases from the former International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) that tried suspects in the 1994 genocide that killed around 800,000 people, mainly minority Tutsis.

"We have continually renewed our requests, and have repeatedly sought to engage directly with South African authorities," he told the UN Security Council.

