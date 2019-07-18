Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

The Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps), in line with expectations, which will come as a relief for SA’s constrained consumers.

Out of 22 economists polled by Bloomberg, 17 expected a rate cut of 25bps, one expected a cut of 50bps and four expected the Bank to keep rates unchanged.

Consumers have come under pressure with tax increases, slightly higher debt-service costs, and higher fuel and administered prices. Low inflation, weak growth, a stable rand and firm intentions from the US to lower interest rates cemented the case for an interest-rate cut.