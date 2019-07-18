Growth of Zulu in China a watershed

The introduction of Zulu lessons at a university in China will go a long way in enabling indigenous languages to be treated as academic languages.

Speaking on the publication of the first Zulu-Chinese textbook and Zulu-English-Mandarin dictionary, Mthuli Buthelezi said the development of Zulu in China was a watershed moment.

Buthelezi is one of the lecturers who have been appointed to teach Zulu at the Beijing Foreign Studies University in China.

Buthelezi, who has a Master's degree in linguistics, joined the university in August, just before the beginning of the Chinese academic year.

This was a few months after the university introduced Zulu to its students as one of the programmes in the South East Asia and African studies.

The programme was introduced in March last year, utilising part-timer lecturers.

"There has been a move to have indigenous languages at academic institutions. In 2014, the University of KwaZulu-Natal started a programme to compel all its students to have Zulu as one of their subjects before they graduate.

"What we are doing in China is a great progress in making Zulu an academic language. It is not just a colloquial language," Buthelezi said.