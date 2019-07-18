Grateful graduate gives UCT R18m to find new life-saving drugs

It’s more than 50 years since Neville Isdell graduated from the University of Cape Town (UCT), but he’s remained forever grateful.

And on Thursday, UCT announced that the 76-year-old former chair and CEO of Coca-Cola had made his second $1m-plus donation to the university.

Last time the money went to the UCT Rugby Football Club, where Isdell took over as president this year.

The latest donation of $1.24m (about R18m) will be spent on researching new medicines for infectious diseases at the UCT Drug Discovery and Development Centre, H3D.

“I am excited about playing a part in helping to achieve African solutions to public health challenges on the continent and across the world,” Isdell said.