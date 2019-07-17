WATCH | Patients with broken bones and dislocations suffer for days without treatment

Twenty-six patients, many with broken or dislocated bones or flesh wounds, lie on the floor, on benches and on stretchers in Frere Hospital's corridor and waiting room.

They have waited desperately – for six days in one case – for a bed in the East London hospital's orthopaedic ward.

This harrowing scene was witnessed on Monday night by DispatchLIVE.

We slipped past security guards and saw the terrible line of patients waiting in conditions one of the wounded described as "like being in jail".

At least eight patients were lying on the cement floor or on hard wooden benches, insulated only by their own blankets.

Nogcinile Mbilini, 64, from Ngqamakhwe, who believed her knee was broken, was bent over in pain and holding an empty drip in her hand.

Battling to speak, she said: "I came here to get health, instead I am being slowly killed."

She was crammed together with male patients on the concrete floor.

She said she fell on her left knee cap, aggravating a 2005 car crash injury and was admitted on Monday.