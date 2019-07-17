Ramaphosa should be defined by actions not words: DA's Mmusi Maimane

President Cyril Ramaphosa was no "doer of deeds". Instead, he was was a missing in action despite projecting himself as "the man in the arena".

These were the assertions of DA leader Mmusi Maimane during Ramaphosa's budget vote debate in parliament on Wednesday. Maimane said the president has been making far too many promises since first assuming office in 2018 - but has delivered little.

Maimane lashed out at Ramapahosa, saying that even the revelations from the state capture commission of inquiry, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, had failed to prompt him into action.

Maimane told Ramaphosa that, under his watch, dodgy ANC figures implicated in allegations of state capture and other forms of corruption were now leading key parliamentary structures.

"That's not the man in the arena, Mr President. That's just the man watching the arena. Your office, the presidency, needs to be defined by actions, not words," said Maimane.