South Africa

Pupil dies, two others injured as gumtree branch falls on them at school

By Nico Gous - 16 July 2019 - 19:21
Asenathi Gani, 10, died at the Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary school in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Monday after a gumtree branch fell on him during break time.
Asenathi Gani, 10, died at the Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary school in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Monday after a gumtree branch fell on him during break time.
Image: Supplied/Eastern Cape education department

Eastern Cape pupil Asenathi Gani, 10, died at school in Lusikisiki on Monday after a gumtree branch fell on him during break time.

“The 10-year-old was among three grade 6 learners who were involved in this incident. Unfortunately St Elizabeth Hospital, which initially admitted all three of them, had to airlift Gani to Mthatha where he later succumbed due to the seriousness of his head injuries,” Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary School.

“Other learners who were involved in this incident and were taken by ambulance to St Elizabeth hospital with him included 12-year-old Lindokuhle Dweba and 11-year-old Alindwe Nqubula … Lindokuhle Dweba had a middle finger injury. The finger was later amputated to stop the bleeding. Alondwe Nqubula suffered a left shoulder injury.”

The hospital later discharged the two.

Three teens arrested for shooting two other pupils in Lenasia

Pupils at MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia are receiving therapy following the shooting of two pupils on Tuesday morning.
News
11 hours ago

Principal orders pupils to dump human waste in veld

Parents at a Limpopo primary school are calling for action against the principal who allegedly ordered a group of pupils to empty toilets.
News
15 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X